Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,245,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 339,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,909,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,412,000 after purchasing an additional 261,806 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,000,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,154,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $58.01 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

