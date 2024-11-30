Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Short Interest Up 40.5% in November

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Traws Pharma Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of TRAW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. 3,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18. Traws Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.41.
Traws Pharma Company Profile
