Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Short Interest Up 40.5% in November

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Traws Pharma Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TRAW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. 3,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18. Traws Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Traws Pharma alerts:

Traws Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

Receive News & Ratings for Traws Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traws Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.