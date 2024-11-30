Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Trisura Group Price Performance

TRRSF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 4,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.