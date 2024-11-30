Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.
Trisura Group Price Performance
TRRSF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 4,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.
About Trisura Group
