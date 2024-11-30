TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $664,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.76 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.15.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

