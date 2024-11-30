TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 114,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $134.17.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.