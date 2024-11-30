TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,395 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 479,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 229,303 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 581,671 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

