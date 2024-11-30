TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 232 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $155.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

