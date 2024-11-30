Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.6 %

HGV opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,504.60. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,402,000 after purchasing an additional 499,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 242,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 56.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

