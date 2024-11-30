Twenty Acre Capital LP Sells 17,700 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Twenty Acre Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 9.7% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER opened at $72.02 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

