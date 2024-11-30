UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 97,702 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,293,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,702 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.69% of American International Group worth $314,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American International Group by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $80.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

