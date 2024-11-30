UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 566.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

