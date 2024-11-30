UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives $49.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UL Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 213,635 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UL Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 15.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in UL Solutions by 136.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in UL Solutions by 127.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,137,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 637,077 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ULS opened at $53.73 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

