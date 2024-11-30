United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Dbs Bank

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $101.60.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,486,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.