Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPLD

Upland Software Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,266. The company has a market cap of $100.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Upland Software has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.