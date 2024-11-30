Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $204.68 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $163.03 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.