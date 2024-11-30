Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the October 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1767 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

