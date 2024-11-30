Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Venture Stock Performance

Shares of VEMLY stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 737. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. Venture has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

