Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 46,433 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,433 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

