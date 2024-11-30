Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 7,365 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,352,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,171,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.