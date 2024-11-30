Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.7 %

ANF opened at $149.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.51. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

