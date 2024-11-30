Verition Fund Management LLC Has $17.39 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 295.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,556 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Spectrum Brands worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 375.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SPB opened at $91.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.68. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.