Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

VIASP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,269. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

