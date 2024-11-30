Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,300 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Viking Price Performance

VIK opened at $46.45 on Friday. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

