Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 5,317 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $297,086.50. This trade represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

