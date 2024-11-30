Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Update

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 20.4% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VABK traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,795. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $219.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

