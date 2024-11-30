Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the October 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

