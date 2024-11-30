Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGD stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

