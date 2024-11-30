Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IGD stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $5.70.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.