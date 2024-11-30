Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Up 127.4% in November

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
NASDAQ UMMA traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $24.40. 17,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $26.44.
The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.
