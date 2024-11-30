Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 4.61% of ScanSource worth $52,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ScanSource by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in ScanSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 42.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $775.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.90 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $407,121.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,684.80. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 53,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

