Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 1,398,310 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398,310 shares during the period. Valvoline accounts for about 2.0% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 7.56% of Valvoline worth $407,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after purchasing an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valvoline by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Valvoline by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,879,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,232,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VVV opened at $39.71 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $395,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,261.50. This represents a 60.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Valvoline



Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

