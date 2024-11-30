Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 4,758 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,803 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.27% of SEA worth $145,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth about $4,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 35.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SEA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SEA by 28.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth about $587,544,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SE shares. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

NYSE:SE opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 758.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

