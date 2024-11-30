Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 24,490 Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of PACS Group worth $77,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in PACS Group by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PACS Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

Shares of PACS opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01. PACS Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PACS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

