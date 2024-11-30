Western Capital Resources, Inc. (WCRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 12th

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Western Capital Resources Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WCRS opened at $9.28 on Friday. Western Capital Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.
Western Capital Resources Company Profile
