Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 826 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGW opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

