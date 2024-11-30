Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 140.0% in November

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Winland Stock Performance

Winland stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 2,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

