Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 140.0% in November

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Winland Stock Performance
Winland stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 2,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.
About Winland
