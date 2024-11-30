Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTFCP stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wintrust Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

