Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of WTFCP stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $25.49.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
See Also
