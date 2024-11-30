WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Up 66.9% in November

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.
