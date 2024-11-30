Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,924,000 after buying an additional 153,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Workday by 0.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 934,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,266,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,132,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Down 1.3 %

WDAY stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,500. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 39.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,954 shares of company stock valued at $88,742,132 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

