Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.76 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $684.86 million and $24.76 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,432.27 or 0.99737208 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,309.91 or 0.99610647 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,656,106,599,991 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,667,524,240,414.2738278. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00008023 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $25,022,791.95 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

