X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in November

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of X Financial stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $7.58. 54,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. X Financial has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of X Financial worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

