Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. Evercore ISI raised Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.05.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $13,733,895.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,121.62. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

