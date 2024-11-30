Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZM. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $59,919.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,809 shares in the company, valued at $191,264.81. The trade was a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $241,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,780. This represents a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

