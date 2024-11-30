Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 838,533 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 838,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,177,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.