Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $285,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $703.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day moving average of $213.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

