Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 163,355 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163,355 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIG

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.