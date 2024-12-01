13,017 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 492,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at $125,875,135.25. This trade represents a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.03. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

