14,703 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,795 shares of company stock valued at $34,673,866 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

