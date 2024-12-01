155,251 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,278,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 23.3% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $398.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $287.27 and a 12-month high of $400.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

