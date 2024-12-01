185,966 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 185,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MaxLinear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 151.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna downgraded MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,634.80. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 5,800 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,853.12. This trade represents a 7.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $15.13 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 57.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.