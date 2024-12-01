1,872 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Novartis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NVS. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Novartis Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.